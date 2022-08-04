 
pakistan
Thursday Aug 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Imran Khan revises protest venue, urges supporters to gather at Islamabad's F9 Park

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 04, 2022

Imran Khan revises protest venue, urges supporters to gather at Islamabads F9 Park

PTI Chairman Imran Khan announced a change in the party's protest venue on Wednesday urging supporters to gather in Islamabad's F9 Park to demonstrate against the Election Commission of Pakistan and Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, instead of outside the body's headquarters.

"Today I am calling all our people to come out in peaceful public protest against CEC & ECP in F9 Park at 6pm," he wrote in a message of Twitter.

The former prime minister said he will be addressing the gathering between 7pm and 7:30pm.

Khan had earlier asked supporters to gather outside the ECP office to demand Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja’s resignation.

In anticipation of disturbance by protesters, Islamabad's district administration sealed the Red Zone and placed containers at the entry points of the federal capital.

Personnel of law enforcement agencies including anti-riot force, Rangers, FC and police have been deployed around the Red Zone.


More to follow.

More From Pakistan:

IHC serves notices on PTI plea challenging phase-wise resignation acceptance of MNAs

IHC serves notices on PTI plea challenging phase-wise resignation acceptance of MNAs
Sindh to receive new spell of rain from tomorrow, says PMD

Sindh to receive new spell of rain from tomorrow, says PMD
Taliban investigate US claim of killing Al Qaeda leader

Taliban investigate US claim of killing Al Qaeda leader
For fifth straight session, dollar continues slump against rupee

For fifth straight session, dollar continues slump against rupee
Farmers devastated as floods destroy cotton crop in Sindh

Farmers devastated as floods destroy cotton crop in Sindh
Model Sophia Mirza planned robbery to steal from ex-husband, stabbed him

Model Sophia Mirza planned robbery to steal from ex-husband, stabbed him

Slight slump recorded in Pakistan's daily COVID-19 case count

Slight slump recorded in Pakistan's daily COVID-19 case count
Islamabad's Red Zone sealed ahead of PTI protest against ECP

Islamabad's Red Zone sealed ahead of PTI protest against ECP
Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor appointed corps commander Quetta

Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor appointed corps commander Quetta
National Highway to be closed tomorrow from 9:30pm to 11:00pm due to Muharram procession

National Highway to be closed tomorrow from 9:30pm to 11:00pm due to Muharram procession
I will thank them if they add my name to ECL: Imran Khan

I will thank them if they add my name to ECL: Imran Khan
Martyrs of helicopter crash laid to rest with full military honours

Martyrs of helicopter crash laid to rest with full military honours

Latest

view all