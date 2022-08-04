 
pakistan
Thursday Aug 04 2022
HEC warns universities to not offer degrees involving clinical applications

A representational image of Higher Education Commission h-9 Islamabad building. — Facebook/File
  • HEC asks students to not enrol themselves in programmes which involve clinical applications.
  • Commission directs universities not to offer admissions and degree programs unless permitted by HEC.
  • HEC says it will not verify degrees in violation of this advisory. 

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) Thursday warned all universities not to offer undergraduate degree programmes involving clinical applications without due permission from the HEC. 

The commission, in its statement, said: "HEC has noted with grave concern that some universities without consultation of relevant professional bodies and HEC have launched diplomas and degree programmes in disciplines involving clinical applications including but not limited to dermatology, dermal sciences, aesthetics, cosmetology, radiology, ophthalmology, anaesthesia, cardiology, hemodialysis, and neuro-physiology etc at the undergraduate level," read the statement. 

The commission directed all the universities not to offer admissions and degree programs in the aforementioned disciplines at the undergraduate level unless permitted by HEC to safeguard the academic career and employment prospects of the students. 

It added that the universities should stop all ongoing operations in this regard with immediate effect.

The commission said that it will not verify the degrees in violation of this advisory. 

