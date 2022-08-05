 
amazing
Father narrowly saves son from speeding car

A representational image of a Father carrying a son. — Reuters/File
A father saved his one-year-old son from a speeding vehicle last week in Sao Felix do Xingu, Brazil thanks to his reflexes.

The incident, which was caught on camera, shows a car speeding towards a baby sitting on a motorcycle.

The father immediately picks up his son and swings him away from the car.

As the car speeds past, the father angrily throws his hat on the ground and with his baby in his arms, he follows the direction of the car.

Under TRT World’s repost of the video, many are hailing the father as a hero after the video emerged on social media.

“Fathers are guardian Angels respect my man for saving his child,” wrote one.

“Wooow the Real Superhero” commented another.

