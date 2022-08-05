 
Friday Aug 05 2022
COVID positivity rate hovers around 4% for three consecutive days

Friday Aug 05, 2022

A man seen riding a motorcycle while wearing a facemask. Photo: AFP
A man seen riding a motorcycle while wearing a facemask. Photo: AFP 

KARACHI: The COVID-19 positivity rate has remained between 3% and 4% during the last three days. The positivity rate was recorded 3.60% during the last 24 hours in the country, the National Institute of Health, Islamabad's (NIH) data showed Friday morning.

The country also reported two deaths today as compared to 4 and 9 on August 4 and 3, respectively.


As per the latest NIH statistics, as many as 750 new COVID-19 infections were detected after 20,854 tests, taking the country's total coronavirus case count to 1,557,134.

The NIH data also showed that at least 164 COVID-19 patients are being treated in the intensive-care units of different hospitals around the country.

Pakistanis advised to mask up

With Pakistan logging hundreds of COVID-19 cases every day, the NIH has advised strict adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs), including mask wearing and social distancing during Muharram gatherings.

Gathering and majalis to remember the Shuhada-e-Karbala (martyrs of Karbala) have started as the country observes the new Islamic year — which began on Sunday (July 31).

What are the SOPs for Muharram?

NIH has restricted the elderly and children from attending the gatherings and majalis during Ashura in a COVID-safe manner, as the risk of another outbreak looms with an uptick of the virus across Pakistan.

Following are the guidelines for holding gatherings and processions

  • COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures i.e mask-wearing, social distancing and use of sanitisers/ hand washing should be adhered to
  • Organising committees should make arrangements for all SOPs
  • Zakirs and participants should be vaccinated against COVID-19
  • Venue for conduct of Majalis should be open and spacious with proper
  • ventilation arrangements
  • Wearing of masks and maintenance of social distancing is mandatory during majalis and Processions. Availability of masks and sanitisers/ hand washes
  • Controlled participation according to capacity of venues and avoidance of overcrowding
  • Duration of majalis and processions should be curtailed
  • Majalis where SOPs cannot be effectively implemented such as
  • homes and private gatherings should be discouraged
  • Elderly above 65 years, children and co-morbid may be sensitized to
  • attend Majalis at home through live streaming
  • Proper arrangements for cleaning venues with chlorine before and after the events
  • Display of COVID-19 SOPs and precautions at prominent places
  • SOPs compliance by employing volunteer scouts

Miscellaneous aspects

  • Arrangements for food and drinks in spacious and ventilated place.
  • Emphasis on use of disposable utensils; preference on pre-packaged boxes for distribution of food.
  • Avoiding overcrowding at food distribution points/locations.
  • No handshake and embracing.

Areas of focus

Some of the aspects meriting necessary actions at the federal and federating units level, include following:

  • Messaging by religious clerics for uniform implementation of SOPs /guidelines proposed by NCOC.
  • Strict enforcement of SOPs by civil administration. 

