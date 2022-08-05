COVID positivity rate hovers around 4% for three consecutive days

A man seen riding a motorcycle while wearing a facemask. Photo: AFP

KARACHI: The COVID-19 positivity rate has remained between 3% and 4% during the last three days. The positivity rate was recorded 3.60% during the last 24 hours in the country, the National Institute of Health, Islamabad's (NIH) data showed Friday morning.

The country also reported two deaths today as compared to 4 and 9 on August 4 and 3, respectively.





As per the latest NIH statistics, as many as 750 new COVID-19 infections were detected after 20,854 tests, taking the country's total coronavirus case count to 1,557,134.

The NIH data also showed that at least 164 COVID-19 patients are being treated in the intensive-care units of different hospitals around the country.

Pakistanis advised to mask up

With Pakistan logging hundreds of COVID-19 cases every day, the NIH has advised strict adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs), including mask wearing and social distancing during Muharram gatherings.

Gathering and majalis to remember the Shuhada-e-Karbala (martyrs of Karbala) have started as the country observes the new Islamic year — which began on Sunday (July 31).

What are the SOPs for Muharram?

NIH has restricted the elderly and children from attending the gatherings and majalis during Ashura in a COVID-safe manner, as the risk of another outbreak looms with an uptick of the virus across Pakistan.

Following are the guidelines for holding gatherings and processions

COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures i.e mask-wearing, social distancing and use of sanitisers/ hand washing should be adhered to

Organising committees should make arrangements for all SOPs

Zakirs and participants should be vaccinated against COVID-19

Venue for conduct of Majalis should be open and spacious with proper

ventilation arrangements

Wearing of masks and maintenance of social distancing is mandatory during majalis and Processions. Availability of masks and sanitisers/ hand washes

Controlled participation according to capacity of venues and avoidance of overcrowding

Duration of majalis and processions should be curtailed

Majalis where SOPs cannot be effectively implemented such as

homes and private gatherings should be discouraged

Elderly above 65 years, children and co-morbid may be sensitized to

attend Majalis at home through live streaming

Proper arrangements for cleaning venues with chlorine before and after the events

Display of COVID-19 SOPs and precautions at prominent places

SOPs compliance by employing volunteer scouts

Miscellaneous aspects

Arrangements for food and drinks in spacious and ventilated place.

Emphasis on use of disposable utensils; preference on pre-packaged boxes for distribution of food.

Avoiding overcrowding at food distribution points/locations.

No handshake and embracing.

Areas of focus

Some of the aspects meriting necessary actions at the federal and federating units level, include following: