Friday Aug 05 2022
Queen Elizabeth snubs Meghan Markle on 41st birthday

Queen Elizabeth II remained noticeably silent as members of the royal family extended greetings to Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle on her 41st birthday.

Prince Charles, his wife Camilla, Duke of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton wished Prince Harry’s sweetheart a very happy birthday despite ongoing family tensions, however, Queen remained silent.

The Newsweek reported this is the first year that Queen's Twitter and Instagram accounts did not mark the duchess' birthday since her marriage in 2018.

Meanwhile, it is reported that Meghan Markle’s birthday is so special for Queen Elizabeth as the Duchess shared her big day with the Queen Mother, who was born on August 4, 1900.

On the other hands, royal expert Kinsey Schofield disclosed Markle’s 41st birthday plans, saying that it was a 'low-key birthday' as the royal couple’s California circle remains small.

