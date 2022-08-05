 
sports
Friday Aug 05 2022
Faizan Lakhani

Pakistani wrestler Inayatullah progresses to CWG 2022 quarter final

Faizan Lakhani

Friday Aug 05, 2022

Pakistans wrestler Inayatullah (left) wrestles with Maltas Adam Vella at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, United Kingdom. — Photo by author
Pakistan's wrestler Inayatullah (left) wrestles with Malta's Adam Vella at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, United Kingdom. — Photo by author

BIRMINGHAM: After knocking out Malta's Adam Vella in just three minutes, Pakistan's wrestler Inayatullah has qualified for the quarter-finals of the Men's Freestyle 65kg wrestling event at the Commonwealth Games.

Inayat followed the footsteps of champion wrestler Inam Butt and dominated his opponent.

After taking 10 straight technical points, Inayat was declared the winner. Vella remained helpless and he failed to score a point.

Later today, Inayat will meet Nigeria's Amas Daniel in the quarter-final match.

Moreover, Pakistan's wrestler Inam will compete against Scotland's Kieran Malone in Men's Freestyle 86kg wrestling event.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Zaman Khan will directly play the quarter-final against Marie's Kensley Anthony of Mauritius in the Men's Freestyle 125kg wrestling event.

