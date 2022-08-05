 
Sci-Tech
Friday Aug 05 2022
By
TDTech desk

What new feature is WhatsApp working on?

Friday Aug 05, 2022

A representational image of the WhatsApp logo. — AFP/File
Meta-owned instant messaging app, WhatsApp, is working on a new security feature called login approval, available in a future update of the app, WABetainfo reported on Friday.

The news-tracking platform reported that WhatsApp is working on new systems to let people protect their accounts.

“After announcing double verification code, a feature under development to prevent people from stealing other user accounts, WhatsApp is now developing another feature to protect users so they can receive in-app alerts when someone else is trying to log into their accounts,” it said.

According to the details shared by WABetainfo, when someone else is trying to log into your WhatsApp account, the user will have to accept the login request by approving it.

Therefore, people will finally be able to deny a login request if someone is trying to log into their account because they wrongly shared their six-digit code.

The news tracker further added that this special security alert will also report some other useful details, such as the time and other information about the other phone.

However, it is still not clear when users are eligible to get this feature enabled for their accounts, since it is under development.

