Friday Aug 05 2022
Newly wed Indian bride forced to drink acid, dies week later

Friday Aug 05, 2022

This representational image shows a crime scene tape. — AFP/File
  • Family says victim was being tortured as they couldn't afford to pay INR200,000 and motorcycle as dowry.
  • Victim's cousin says her in-laws first poured acid on her, then forced her to drink it.
  • Police arrest victim's husband. 

A 21-year-old woman named Anjali died last week after she was allegedly forced by her husband and in-laws to drink acid in India’s Bihar province.

The victim's family said that she was being tortured by her husband and in-laws because they could not afford to pay 200,000 Indian rupees and a motorcycle for the dowry three months ago.

Anajli’s cousin, Dharmendra Sahni, said she married on May 2 of this year and that her in-laws first poured acid on her, and then forced her to drink it.

“They also forced Anjali to drink acid and, later, admitted her to a private hospital at Manjhaul where she battled for life for a week. After her condition deteriorated on Wednesday, she was referred to another private nursing home in Begusarai town where she succumbed to her burn injuries,” Sahni said, according to Times of India.

Anjali’s husband, Bhalmiki Sahni, also had burn injuries and told the media that he had fought his wife over a small issue that day.

“I hit my head with an acid bottle in a fit of rage and rushed to the hand pump outside the house only to fall unconscious. After regaining consciousness, I got to know that Anjali was admitted to hospital,” he said.

However, he was arrested last week and the police are currently investigating the case.

