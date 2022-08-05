World’s most expensive trash bag comes under fire on internet

The three trash pouches introduced by Balenciaga. — Twutter/File

A Balenciaga “trash pouch” is receiving intense backlash from Twitter users after the brand announced that the trash bag is being sold for Indian rupees 1.4 lakh ($1,790).



The trash bag is part of Balenciaga’s Winter 22 Collection fashion show. The bag is made from calfskin leather with a glossy coating. It comes in black, white, blue yellow — and even has drawstrings to pull the bag close.

“I couldn’t miss an opportunity to make the most expensive trash bag in the world, because who doesn’t love a fashion scandal?” Balenciaga’s creative director told Women’s Wear Daily at the time.

However, internet users were not at all amused by the designer trash bag.



“If you’re walking around with a Balenciaga trash bag you spend $1,700 on I will send some men I know to rob you,” commented one user.

“The next time someone calls me a trash bag I'm gonna assume we're talking about the Balenciaga thingy," wrote another.

“I think designer fashion is a morbid social experiment," commented another.