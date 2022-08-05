 
world
Friday Aug 05 2022
By
Web Desk

World’s most expensive trash bag comes under fire on internet

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 05, 2022

The three trash pouches introduced by Balenciaga. — Twutter/File
A Balenciaga “trash pouch” is receiving intense backlash from Twitter users after the brand announced that the trash bag is being sold for Indian rupees 1.4 lakh ($1,790).

The trash bag is part of Balenciaga’s Winter 22 Collection fashion show. The bag is made from calfskin leather with a glossy coating. It comes in black, white, blue yellow — and even has drawstrings to pull the bag close.

“I couldn’t miss an opportunity to make the most expensive trash bag in the world, because who doesn’t love a fashion scandal?” Balenciaga’s creative director told Women’s Wear Daily at the time.

However, internet users were not at all amused by the designer trash bag.

“If you’re walking around with a Balenciaga trash bag you spend $1,700 on I will send some men I know to rob you,” commented one user.

“The next time someone calls me a trash bag I'm gonna assume we're talking about the Balenciaga thingy," wrote another.

“I think designer fashion is a morbid social experiment," commented another.

