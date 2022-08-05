 
world
Friday Aug 05 2022
By
Reuters

Blast in Kabul, Afghanistan kills 8; Daesh claims responsibility

By
Reuters

Friday Aug 05, 2022

A general view of the city of Kabul, Afghanistan August 5, 2022. — Reuters/File
A general view of the city of Kabul, Afghanistan August 5, 2022. — Reuters/File

  • Afghan police says at least eight people were killed and 18 wounded in the blast.
  • "The explosion happened in a crowded place," says the city's police spokesman.
  • Video shared on social media purportedly of blast site shows men rushing to help injured after the incident.

KABUL: Daesh on Friday claimed responsibility for a deadly blast in a minority residential area in Afghanistan's capital Kabul, the group said.

The Afghan police said at least eight people were killed and 18 wounded in the blast. Daesh said in a statement that 20 people were killed and injured in an attack launched in western Kabul.

"The explosion happened in a crowded place," said Khalid Zadran, the city's police spokesman.

Related items

Video shared on social media purportedly of the blast site showed men rushing to help the injured after the incident.

A senior Taliban security official, who declined to be named, said primary investigations revealed that explosives were placed in a vegetable cart and the blast resulted in the wounding and killing of more than 50 people, including women and children.

"There is a possibility that the death toll will increase because most of the wounded people had critical wounds," he said.

Daesh has claimed recent attacks, mainly on the minority community.

The Daesh affiliate operating in Afghanistan since 2014 is seen as the country's most serious security challenge since the Taliban took control of the country in August last year.

More From World:

World’s most expensive trash bag comes under fire on internet

World’s most expensive trash bag comes under fire on internet
Newly wed Indian bride forced to drink acid, dies week later

Newly wed Indian bride forced to drink acid, dies week later
Elon Musk’s support for controversial climate change deal is met with backlash

Elon Musk’s support for controversial climate change deal is met with backlash
Where's Boris? UK's PM on leave as economic crisis deepens

Where's Boris? UK's PM on leave as economic crisis deepens
Russian commander enjoyed killing Ukrainians killed in missile strike

Russian commander enjoyed killing Ukrainians killed in missile strike
Where do most shark attacks happen?

Where do most shark attacks happen?
After Griner gets jail, Russia ready to discuss swap with US

After Griner gets jail, Russia ready to discuss swap with US
World’s wildlife more at risk than realised, study says

World’s wildlife more at risk than realised, study says
Global rice supplies at risk as harsh weather hits top exporters

Global rice supplies at risk as harsh weather hits top exporters
Taiwan condemns ‘evil neighbour’ China over war drills

Taiwan condemns ‘evil neighbour’ China over war drills
South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace

South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace
Women drivers less likely to be involved in car accidents as compared to men: study

Women drivers less likely to be involved in car accidents as compared to men: study

Latest

view all