Saturday Aug 06 2022
Taiwan defence ministry says China simulating attack on its main island

Saturday Aug 06, 2022

Chinese helicopter during military drill in Taiwan strait - AFP
Taiwan's military said that the Chinese planes and ships operating in the Taiwan Strait are believed to be simulating an attack on its main island, reported AFP.

"Multiple batches" of Chinese planes and ships were spotted crossing the median line of Taiwan Strait, according to the defence ministry. "They were judged to be conducting a simulation of an attack on Taiwan's main island," the ministry says in a statement.

More to follow..

