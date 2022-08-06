Taiwan defence ministry says China simulating attack on its main island

Chinese helicopter during military drill in Taiwan strait - AFP

Taiwan's military said that the Chinese planes and ships operating in the Taiwan Strait are believed to be simulating an attack on its main island, reported AFP.

Taiwan's defence ministry said in a statement that the forces "detected multiple batches of Communist planes and ships conducting activities around the Taiwan Strait, some of which crossed the median line.

They were judged to be conducting a simulation of an attack on Taiwan's main island."



