Five US soldiers shot at Georgia base, shooter in custody

A crime scene tape can be seen in this representational image. — Unsplash/File

Soldiers were treated on site before being transported to hospital.

Military base was locked down shortly after 11:04am.

"No active threat to community," confirms Fort Stewart.



Five US soldiers were shot at the Fort Stewart base in the state of Georgia on Wednesday, and the suspected shooter is in custody, Army officials said.

The soldiers were treated on site and then transported to Winn Army Community Hospital for further treatment, Fort Stewart said in a Facebook post.

The base "is in a lockdown status due to an active shooter incident in the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team area," the post said.

"There is no active threat to the community," it added.

Law enforcement responded to reports of a possible shooting in the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team area at 10:56am ET (1456 GMT), and the base was locked down shortly after 11:04am. The suspected gunman was arrested at 11:35am, Fort Stewart said.

The 3rd Infantry Division — which is based at Fort Stewart — meanwhile said in a post on X that personnel should "stay inside" and "close and lock all windows and doors."

Governor Brian Kemp wrote on X that he and his family were "saddened by today's tragedy" at the base.

"We are keeping the victims, their families, and all those who answer the call to serve in our hearts and prayers, and we ask that Georgians everywhere do the same," he added.

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting and is monitoring the situation, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on X.

Fort Stewart is about 225 miles (362 kilometres) southeast of Atlanta and 40 miles (64km) southwest of Savannah.