Kanye West’s attorney requests to quit as Kim Kardashian divorce trial continues

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s dramatic divorce trial is back in the headlines as the rapper has parted ways with his latest family law attorney, as the legal battle continues more than a year after the model filed the papers to end their marriage.

At a hearing on Friday in Los Angeles court, Judge Steve Cochran granted a request by attorney Samantha Spector to officially step down as West’s lawyer.

When she asked about her withdrawal from the case in May, Spector, who is a well-known Hollywood divorce lawyer, stated an “irreconcilable breakdown” in the relationship with the rapper.

According to new court documents, the Donda rapper has hired a new, Pennsylvania-based lawyer, Deborah Hong.

Meanwhile, The Kardashians star, 41, is represented by Laura Wasser, another top celebrity divorce lawyer.

Kim filed for divorce from the Yeezy founder in February 2021. At the time, he was represented by family law attorney Christopher Melcher.