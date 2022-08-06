 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Kanye West’s attorney requests to quit as Kim Kardashian divorce trial continues

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 06, 2022

Kanye West’s attorney requests to quit as Kim Kardashian divorce trial continues
Kanye West’s attorney requests to quit as Kim Kardashian divorce trial continues 

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s dramatic divorce trial is back in the headlines as the rapper has parted ways with his latest family law attorney, as the legal battle continues more than a year after the model filed the papers to end their marriage.

At a hearing on Friday in Los Angeles court, Judge Steve Cochran granted a request by attorney Samantha Spector to officially step down as West’s lawyer.

When she asked about her withdrawal from the case in May, Spector, who is a well-known Hollywood divorce lawyer, stated an “irreconcilable breakdown” in the relationship with the rapper.

According to new court documents, the Donda rapper has hired a new, Pennsylvania-based lawyer, Deborah Hong.

Meanwhile, The Kardashians star, 41, is represented by Laura Wasser, another top celebrity divorce lawyer.

Kim filed for divorce from the Yeezy founder in February 2021. At the time, he was represented by family law attorney Christopher Melcher.

More From Entertainment:

Pete Davidson ‘chills’ while playing basketball after Kim Kardashian spilt: ‘Looked relaxed’

Pete Davidson ‘chills’ while playing basketball after Kim Kardashian spilt: ‘Looked relaxed’
Anne Heche critically wounded in Los Angeles’ car accident

Anne Heche critically wounded in Los Angeles’ car accident
Brad Pitt surprises ‘Bullet Train’ costars, decides to do the interview ‘shirtless’

Brad Pitt surprises ‘Bullet Train’ costars, decides to do the interview ‘shirtless’
Prince Harry ‘infuriating’ insulted police chef with security lawsuit

Prince Harry ‘infuriating’ insulted police chef with security lawsuit
Kelis reacts to Beyoncé removing her song sample from 'Renaissance': 'I always win'

Kelis reacts to Beyoncé removing her song sample from 'Renaissance': 'I always win'
Nicola Peltz finally opens up about feud with Victoria Beckham?

Nicola Peltz finally opens up about feud with Victoria Beckham?
Kim Kardashian 'only ever had sensual chemistry with Pete', mock fans

Kim Kardashian 'only ever had sensual chemistry with Pete', mock fans

Prince Harry preparing ‘double whammy’ attack at Royal Family

Prince Harry preparing ‘double whammy’ attack at Royal Family
Johnny Depp 'ripped off' incarcerated man's song, put 'his name on it'

Johnny Depp 'ripped off' incarcerated man's song, put 'his name on it'

Latest

view all