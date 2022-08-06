 
pakistan
Saturday Aug 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Was permission granted to use Pakistan's airspace for Afghanistan drone attack? Fawad asks

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 06, 2022

Former information minister Fawad Chaudhry addresses a press conference in Islamabad in September 2021. — PID
Former information minister Fawad Chaudhry addresses a press conference in Islamabad in September 2021. — PID

  • Fawad demands clarity from ministries over US drone strike.
  • He asks whether permission was given or not to US.
  • FO, military have rejected reports of Pakistani airspace being used.

ISLAMABAD: PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday questioned whether the government allowed the US to use Pakistan's airspace for conducting a drone strike in Afghanistan that killed Al Qaeda leader Ayman al Zawahiri.

"The question is not if Pakistan's land was used for the Afghanistan drone attack, the question is whether permission was granted for Pakistan's airspace to be used," the ex-information minister said in a tweet.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Babar Iftikhar have clarified that the country's airspace was not used for the drone strike in Kabul.

The United States killed Zawahiri with a missile fired from a drone while he stood on a balcony at his Kabul hideout on Sunday, US officials said, in the biggest blow to the militants since US Navy SEALS shot dead Osama bin Laden more than a decade ago.

Related items

But the senior PTI leader demanded relevant ministries issue a formal statement in response to his question as their current comments were "unclear".

Talking to Geo News a day earlier, the DG ISPR said that there was "no question" over the use of the Pakistani soil in Zawahiri's killing.

“The Foreign Ministry has issued a clear statement regarding Ayman Al-Zawahiri. It is impossible that Pakistan’s soil has been used for this,” he said, adding that irrelevant comments are made without any evidence.

In his weekly press briefing in Islamabad, Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad categorically rejected reports that Pakistan's airspace had been used for the United States drone strike.

"There is no evidence of this action having been undertaken using Pakistan’s airspace, so this is something that I can [say],” he told the press briefing.

The Taliban earlier this week said the government had no information about the al-Qaeda leader "entering and living" in the capital city Kabul and warned the US to never repeat an attack on Afghan soil.

"The government and the leadership weren’t aware of what is being claimed, nor any trace there," Suhail Shaheen, the designated Taliban representative to the United Nations, who is based in Doha, said in a statement.

"Investigation is underway now to find out about the veracity of the claim," he said, adding that the results of the investigation would be shared publicly.

More From Pakistan:

Brothers urge CM's intervention after Punjab police fail to catch parents' killers

Brothers urge CM's intervention after Punjab police fail to catch parents' killers
Governor Punjab administers oath to 21 provincial ministers

Governor Punjab administers oath to 21 provincial ministers
Fresh rain spell hits parts of Karachi as govt imposes monsoon emergency

Fresh rain spell hits parts of Karachi as govt imposes monsoon emergency
Pakistan condemns Israeli terrorism after airstrikes pound Gaza

Pakistan condemns Israeli terrorism after airstrikes pound Gaza
PTI chief Imran Khan to contest elections on 9 vacant NA constituencies

PTI chief Imran Khan to contest elections on 9 vacant NA constituencies
Flash floods kill 550 in Pakistan in heaviest rains in decades

Flash floods kill 550 in Pakistan in heaviest rains in decades
'Unnecessary controversy': President Alvi censures speculation over absence in martyrs' funeral

'Unnecessary controversy': President Alvi censures speculation over absence in martyrs' funeral
FIA probes ‘prohibited’ funds used by PTI

FIA probes ‘prohibited’ funds used by PTI
Ex-PTI office bearer admits he ran smear campaign against Pak Army, apologises

Ex-PTI office bearer admits he ran smear campaign against Pak Army, apologises
ECP publishes list of delimited constituencies for next general elections

ECP publishes list of delimited constituencies for next general elections
Karachiites face increased loadshedding

Karachiites face increased loadshedding
Fourth monsoon spell begins in Sindh

Fourth monsoon spell begins in Sindh

Latest

view all