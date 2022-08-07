 
Sci-Tech
Sunday Aug 07 2022
By
Reuters

Musk challenges Twitter CEO to public debate on bots

By
Reuters

Sunday Aug 07, 2022

Elon Musks Twitter profile is seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration taken April 28, 2022. — Reuters/File
Elon Musk's Twitter profile is seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration taken April 28, 2022. — Reuters/File 

Elon Musk on Saturday challenged Twitter Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal to a public debate about the percentage of bots on the social media platform.

“Let him prove to the public that Twitter has

He also started a poll asking users whether less than 5% of Twitter daily users are fake/spam.

Related items

Twitter on Thursday dismissed a claim by Musk that he was hoodwinked into signing a $44 billion agreement to buy the company.

Musk filed a countersuit against Twitter on July 29, escalating his legal fight against the company over his bid to walk away from the purchase agreement.

Earlier on Saturday, Musk said that if Twitter could provide its method of sampling 100 accounts and how it confirmed that the accounts are real, his deal to buy the company should proceed on its original terms.  

More From Sci-Tech:

Pakistani IT companies can benefit from Saudi Vision 2030: report

Pakistani IT companies can benefit from Saudi Vision 2030: report
Musk says Twitter deal should go ahead if it provides proof of real accounts

Musk says Twitter deal should go ahead if it provides proof of real accounts
Musk accuses Twitter of fraud as buyout battle escalates

Musk accuses Twitter of fraud as buyout battle escalates
What new feature is WhatsApp working on?

What new feature is WhatsApp working on?
VIDEO: World's first international holographic teleportation

VIDEO: World's first international holographic teleportation
Subway Surfers defeats Minecraft to become the most popular speedrun

Subway Surfers defeats Minecraft to become the most popular speedrun
This new app can detect cancer-causing chemicals in processed meat

This new app can detect cancer-causing chemicals in processed meat
China successfully launches pilot reusable spacecraft, state media report

China successfully launches pilot reusable spacecraft, state media report
South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace

South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace
Organ decay halted, cell function restored in pigs after death: study

Organ decay halted, cell function restored in pigs after death: study
Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani's WhatsApp account hacked

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani's WhatsApp account hacked

World’s first video game can now be played on Analogue Pocket

World’s first video game can now be played on Analogue Pocket

Latest

view all