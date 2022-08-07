In 'what capacity' is ECP issuing notice to Imran Khan? asks Fawad

 
In rebuke of the Election Commission of Pakistan, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday asked in what capacity it is issuing a notice to party chairman Imran Khan.

The ECP on Friday issued a notices to the ousted prime minister, summoning him for a hearing in compliance of the body's judgment on the prohibited funding case.

According to the ECP website, a "Notice to Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf in terms of Rule 6 of Political Parties Rule 2006, in compliance of judgment by the commission dated August 2 in case title Akbar Sher Babar" was issued. It has been fixed for hearing at 10am on August 23.

Speaking of another case fixed for hearing by the ECP, which pertains to the question of disqualification of Imran Khan, Chaudhry remarked: "Who has the guts to disqualify Imran Khan?"

More to follow.

