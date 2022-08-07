 
How much Prince Harry’s memoir ghostwriter is getting for the project?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry is reportedly working with a ghostwriter on his upcoming memoir, and that is not his wife Meghan Markle.

According to a report by the Cheat Sheet, Prince Harry’s co-writer on his memoir is reportedly ghostwriter J.R. Moehringer.

The report, quoting the Page Six, further discloses the award-winning author and journalist is receiving $1 million for the project.

It also says the memoir, which Harry said would be ‘intimate’ and ‘heartfelt,’ is reportedly completed, however, it will be published later in 2022.

Meanwhile, the Page Six had reported in July 2021 that Prince Harry is getting at least $20 million upfront to publish his memoirs.

A royal expert believes Prince Harry may make changes after giving interviews during “peak rage” with the royal family.

Another royal commentator says Prince Harry only “wants to talk about himself.”

