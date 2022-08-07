Drake ‘s special tribute to late Sidhu Moose Wala wins hearts

Rapper Drake paid a heart-touching tribute to late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala who passed away at the age of 28 on the 29th of May 2022.

Recently, Drake launched a t-shirt featuring Moosewala in honour of the singer.

According to his team, they are in touch with the Punjabi singer’s family to decide the recipients of the proceeds from the sale.

Taking to Instagram, Drake’s team wrote: “Sidhu Moose Wala (1993-2022) We celebrate your life and influence in India, Canada, everywhere. Rest in peace to our friend and legend."

"We are working with Sidhu’s family to dedicate proceeds from this drop in his honour.”





The white t-shirt features a black and white picture of Sidhu Moosewala along with his name, and birth and death years – ‘1993-2022’.



A week back, Drake was seen wearing the same t-shirt while performing at a concert in Toronto.

Earlier, British rapper KSI had paid homage to Moosewala by wearing a t-shirt with his picture printed on it.