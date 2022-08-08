 
entertainment
Monday Aug 08 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 08, 2022

Priyanka Chopra treats fans with another glimpse at daughter Malti Marie: Pic

Priyanka Chopra shared another rare glimpse of her daughter Malti Marie featuring her enjoying inside a pool with mommy and daddy Nick Jonas.

Taking to Instagram stories, The Matrix Resurrections star dropped a Polaroid image of her family while covering the face of her little bundle of joy with a heart.

Chopra, 40, can be seen holding the baby while the Jonas Brothers band member, 29, poses besides her while they chill in a swimming pool.

The lovebirds welcomed their baby girl earlier this year via surrogacy.

The global sensation shared another picture featuring her baby’s tiny hand as she clutches onto a table cloth.

In an interview with Lily Singh as per Indian news outlet Zee News, Chopra dishes on her views on parenthood and her thoughts about upbringing a child.

“As a new parent right now, I keep thinking about that I will never be imposing my desires, fears, my upbringing on to my child,” the new mother shared.

“I have always believed that children come through you not from you. There is no belief like this is my child and I will shape everything,” she added.

“They come through you to find and build their own life. Recognising that really helped me, my parents were very non-judgemental in a certain way,” Chopra said.

