Was approached before no-trust vote for minus-Imran formula, Asad Umar claims

PTI Secretary-General Asad Umar speaking during an event in this undated photo. — Facebook

Asad Umar says incident took place before no-trust vote.

He says people suggested three names instead of Khan.

Umar says new government should appoint next army chief.

ISLAMABAD: PTI Secretary-General Asad Umar claimed Monday that he was approached for a minus-Imran Khan formula ahead of the no-confidence vote against the then-prime minister.

PTI Chairman Khan was removed from office in April through a no-confidence motion and he, to date, claims that it was a US-backed move. However, the then-opposition and the American government both deny the allegations.

"This is an incident that took place two or three days before the vote of no-confidence. I received a call from Bani Gala, asking me to reach there immediately," Umar said, according to Geo News.

The former federal minister said some people — whom he refrained from naming — called him towards them upon his arrival at Bani Gala.



"They shared with me this 'brilliant idea' of proposing three names in place of Imran Khan [as the prime minister] and suggested that my name be added to it," Umar said.

In response to their proposal, the ex-federal minister said he told them that they were "out of their minds" as PTI is "nothing" without its chairman, Khan.

Appointing next army chief

Moving on, Umar said that in line with professionalism, the person best to lead the army should be appointed to the office of the chief of army staff (COAS).

"But a controversy will stir up if a controversial government appoints an army chief. It's better that a new government, with a fresh mandate, appoint the next chief."

Umar pointed out that in case anyone thinks that if they appoint an army chief, then he will support them, then they have no idea about the history of Pakistan.

"All armed forces' chief, who have directly or indirectly, intervened [in political matters] were the ones who were appointed by the prime ministers [who thought that they might favour them]," he added.