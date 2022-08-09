 
world
Tuesday Aug 09 2022
By
Reuters

Blasts heard near Russian airbase in Crimea, emergency services rush in

By
Reuters

Tuesday Aug 09, 2022

Smoke rises after explosions were heard from the direction of a Russian military airbase near Novofedorivka, Crimea. — Reuters
Smoke rises after explosions were heard from the direction of a Russian military airbase near Novofedorivka, Crimea. — Reuters 

  • At least 12 explosions of varying intensity were heard in course of a minute around 15:30pm local time.
  • Around 30 minutes later, one more blast triggered two more plumes of smoke and dust.
  • Russian governor of Crimea says he had gone to area and "circumstances are being clarified".

MOSCOW: Three local witnesses told Reuters they had heard loud explosions and seen black smoke rising from the direction of a Russian military airbase at Novofedorivka on the annexed Crimean peninsula on Tuesday.

Videos purportedly captured at the scene, some of them posted on social media and shot from nearby tourist beaches, showed a plume of smoke. The videos could not immediately be verified.

At least 12 explosions of varying intensity were heard in the course of a minute around 15:30pm local time (1230 GMT), two witnesses said. Three were particularly loud, triggering sparks and smoke.

Related items

Around 30 minutes later, one more blast, described by witnesses as the loudest of all, triggered two more plumes of smoke and dust. In the nearby town of Saky, sirens blared.

The Russian governor of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said in a post on his Telegram channel that he had gone to the area and that the "circumstances are being clarified".

An advisor to Aksyonov confirmed that explosions had occurred but declined to comment on the possible cause, Russian news agencies reported.

Emergency services were deployed, the TASS news agency reported, citing the regional health ministry.

Locals reported congestion on roads leading away from the coast.

Russia for decades leased the naval port of Sevastopol, home of its Black Sea Fleet, from Kyiv, but in 2014 annexed the entire peninsula from Ukraine in a move not recognised by most other countries.

Crimea has so far been spared the intense bombardment and artillery combat that have taken place in other areas of eastern and southern Ukraine since Feb 24, when President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian armed forces into Ukraine - including some based in the peninsula.

More From World:

57-year-old woman dies after falling off from roller coaster

57-year-old woman dies after falling off from roller coaster
Trump says Florida home ‘raided’ by FBI

Trump says Florida home ‘raided’ by FBI
BioNTech expects Omicron-adapted vaccine deliveries as soon as October

BioNTech expects Omicron-adapted vaccine deliveries as soon as October
Health agency issues heat alert in England

Health agency issues heat alert in England
WATCH: Boy throws cycle at robber's bike to stop him

WATCH: Boy throws cycle at robber's bike to stop him
TTP commander Omar Khalid Khorasani reportedly killed in Afghanistan

TTP commander Omar Khalid Khorasani reportedly killed in Afghanistan
Gaza crossing opens as truce holds between Israel, Islamic Jihad

Gaza crossing opens as truce holds between Israel, Islamic Jihad
Arshad Nadeem wishes injured Neeraj Chopra health, good luck in upcoming events

Arshad Nadeem wishes injured Neeraj Chopra health, good luck in upcoming events
China announces fresh military drills around Taiwan

China announces fresh military drills around Taiwan
New Mexico police seek public's help in probe of four Muslim slayings

New Mexico police seek public's help in probe of four Muslim slayings
Fourth Muslim man murdered in New Mexico in targeted killings

Fourth Muslim man murdered in New Mexico in targeted killings
Gaza death toll rises to 29, including six children: Palestinian ministry

Gaza death toll rises to 29, including six children: Palestinian ministry

Latest

view all