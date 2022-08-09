 
world
Tuesday Aug 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Internet divided over bride's idea of asking guests to pay for food

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 09, 2022

A representational image. — Unsplash
A representational image. — Unsplash  

As much as weddings are filled with love, fun and good food, they can also be very costly and can dent people's pockets. 

However, this one bride-to-be has come up with an idea to save money by asking the guests to pay for the food.  

In order to spend less amount of money on the wedding, the bride thought of asking the guests to pay for food instead of giving gifts, NDTV Food reported. 

Related items

The bride took to Facebook and Reddit in search of an opinion about her plan and received mixed reactions from the social media users. 

"Did anyone ask their guests to pay for their meals? Everything is so expensive at the moment. We're either going to postpone our October wedding, cancel the guest part or ask our guests to pay for their meals in lieu of gifts. I've sent the invites out so not sure how we'd go about it. Please help. I'm stressed and sad," the bride wrote on Reddit. 

The post garnered different reactions and surprisingly, mostly in favour of the bride and some said that they also experienced a similar situation. 

One of the users wrote: "Personally if I was asked to pay for my food within reason instead of a gift I would be really happy with that. So long as that was the understanding from the start. Some people just want to spend the day with their family and friends I see no issue with that."

"Exactly what I was going to say. Not a terrible deal if meals are in a reasonable price range and gifts aren't expected. I'd be okay with it," wrote another one. 

One of the users wrote: "That's what my dad did at his wedding, on the invite it said no gifts but please pay for your meal."

However, there were some people who did not agree with the idea. 

"They really should have the wedding they can afford. It's extremely tacky to ask guests to pay for their meals," expressed a user. 

"I mean you can have a small potluck backyard wedding. I don't think it's cool to ask people to essentially pay a fee to attend a wedding venue though," one of the users wrote. 

More From World:

Russia puts Iranian satellite into orbit

Russia puts Iranian satellite into orbit
Five injured as blasts rock Russian air base in annexed Crimea

Five injured as blasts rock Russian air base in annexed Crimea
WATCH: Fight breaks out between bride and groom during wedding rituals

WATCH: Fight breaks out between bride and groom during wedding rituals

57-year-old woman dies after falling off from roller coaster

57-year-old woman dies after falling off from roller coaster
Trump says Florida home ‘raided’ by FBI

Trump says Florida home ‘raided’ by FBI
BioNTech expects Omicron-adapted vaccine deliveries as soon as October

BioNTech expects Omicron-adapted vaccine deliveries as soon as October
Health agency issues heat alert in England

Health agency issues heat alert in England
WATCH: Boy throws cycle at robber's bike to stop him

WATCH: Boy throws cycle at robber's bike to stop him
TTP commander Omar Khalid Khorasani reportedly killed in Afghanistan

TTP commander Omar Khalid Khorasani reportedly killed in Afghanistan
Gaza crossing opens as truce holds between Israel, Islamic Jihad

Gaza crossing opens as truce holds between Israel, Islamic Jihad
Arshad Nadeem wishes injured Neeraj Chopra health, good luck in upcoming events

Arshad Nadeem wishes injured Neeraj Chopra health, good luck in upcoming events
China announces fresh military drills around Taiwan

China announces fresh military drills around Taiwan

Latest

view all