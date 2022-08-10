 
pakistan
Wednesday Aug 10 2022
By
Azaz Syed

Shahbaz Gill arrest: CCTV video contradicts PTI claims of torture

By
Azaz Syed

Wednesday Aug 10, 2022

  • CCTV footage of arrest of Shahbaz Gill surfaces. 
  • Video contradicts PTI leaders' claims. 
  • Video shows Gill was not tortured and men arresting him were in uniform and not plainclothes.

ISLAMABAD: The CCTV videotape of Shahbaz Gill's arrest has surfaced and it contradicts the claims of PTI leaders regarding Gill's arrest.

PTI senior leader and party chairman Imran Khan's aide Shahbaz Gill was taken into custody for inciting the public against state institutions, a spokesperson of the Islamabad police said on August 9. “Shahbaz Gill has been arrested for making statements against state institutions and inciting the people to rebellion," said the police spokesperson.

The PTI had earlier claimed that Gill was taken away by men in plainclothes. However, uniformed police personnel can be seen in the footage.

Related items

The videotape shows that the security personnel are signalling Gill to come out of a car. However, when he did not comply with the order, they shattered the window of the car with a gun.

Later, Gill can be seen coming out of his car, contrary to PTI's claim that he was dragged and tortured. He can be seen walking up to the police vehicle himself and sitting in the car.

Islamabad Police officers were present in uniform at the time of his arrest. A police mobile van can also be seen in the CCTV footage.

Similarly, the claims of Gill's driver regarding his torture were also proved wrong. The CCTV video shows that Gill's driver was not tortured.

After Gill was whisked away, the driver can be seen parking the vehicle by the roadside.

There is a contradiction in the statement of Gill's driver regarding the incident. Firstly, he tried to show a wound on his neck while standing next to the vehicle. Meanwhile, there was no injury to his hand.

The driver changed his statement shortly after the incident. He forgot about the neck injury, though he had earlier claimed he was hit with the butt of a Kalashnikov.

He also did not explain why he bandaged his hand.

More From Pakistan:

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill presented before Islamabad court in treason case

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill presented before Islamabad court in treason case
Pakistan logs 352 new COVID cases in last 24 hours

Pakistan logs 352 new COVID cases in last 24 hours
PEMRA warns TV channels to not air content against state institutions

PEMRA warns TV channels to not air content against state institutions
Shahbaz Gill's comments part of planned conspiracy to create division within military: Rana Sanaullah

Shahbaz Gill's comments part of planned conspiracy to create division within military: Rana Sanaullah
In call with UAE president, PM Shehbaz discusses need to boost energy sector cooperation

In call with UAE president, PM Shehbaz discusses need to boost energy sector cooperation
WATCH: Man bravely films video of snatchers mugging in Karachi's Clifton

WATCH: Man bravely films video of snatchers mugging in Karachi's Clifton
Shahbaz Gill arrested for inciting members of state institutions against their leadership: police

Shahbaz Gill arrested for inciting members of state institutions against their leadership: police
Imran’s arrest may trigger ‘bloody politics’ in country, warns Rasheed

Imran’s arrest may trigger ‘bloody politics’ in country, warns Rasheed
Four soldiers martyred in suicide attack on military convoy in North Waziristan: ISPR

Four soldiers martyred in suicide attack on military convoy in North Waziristan: ISPR
NA 157 by-poll: Qureshi defends daughter’s candidature amid criticism

NA 157 by-poll: Qureshi defends daughter’s candidature amid criticism
MQM-P urges PM Shehbaz Sharif to play role in implementation of pact with PPP

MQM-P urges PM Shehbaz Sharif to play role in implementation of pact with PPP
Army helicopter crash: Govt expands probe into smear campaign against military

Army helicopter crash: Govt expands probe into smear campaign against military

Latest

view all