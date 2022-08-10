Here are the most well-rested and most sleep-deprived countries

Woman lies on bed. Photo: Unsplash

There are multiple factors that decide how much sleep country gets.

Country that slept best was Austria with relatively low average screen time.

Findings suggest hotter countries suffer from insomnia more than cooler ones.

A new study by a company that retails blinds has revealed which countries in the world are the most well-rested.

There are multiple factors that decide how much sleep a country gets and how healthy that sleep is. The global sleep index, for example, takes into account the effect of screen time on sleep and the frequency of people taking the internet's help to fall asleep.

Therefore, whenever a user googles “ASMR for sleep” or “ways to fall asleep faster” or scrolls through social media all night, that data is recorded and used to indicate the quality of our rest.

The study by 247 Blinds revealed that the country that slept the best was Austria with a relatively low average screen time. The beautiful country covered with mountains also ranked as the fifth lowest for asking sleep-related questions.

The magic of the alps affects the neighbouring country of Switzerland too which was positioned third place on the list, spending an average of only five hours and 45 minutes on screen.



Britain on the other ranked the third highest for sleep queries. One in five Brits have trouble falling asleep every night, the researchers reported.

The country that turned out to be the least well-rested was the tropical Philippines. There are not many temperature variations in the country and it is mostly hot and humid.

The findings of the study suggested that hotter countries suffered from insomnia more than cooler ones. The Philippines was followed by other hot countries like South Africa, Malaysia, and India.

The study showed that South Africa was the most screen-dependent country.

Dr Deborah Lee, from Dr Fox Online Pharmacy, said that blue light lowered the melatonin levels in the body. Blue light is not only emitted from the sun but also from iPads, electronic reading devices, television, smartphones, and even electric lights like LED light bulbs.

This light has been shown “to reduce the amount of rapid eye movement (REM) sleep.”