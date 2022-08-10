Punjab govt announces lifting of restrictions on market timings

People can be seen shopping in a local market in Lahore on April 28, 2021. — APP/File

Businesses, markets and shops to remain open on Sundays as well.

Markets to remain open after 9pm.

Earlier, Punjab govt had imposed restrictions on market timings to conserve energy.

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Wednesday announced relaxing timing restrictions imposed on markets across the province.

The decision was made by Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi, according to which, business centres, markets, and shops will remain open on Sundays as well.

Moreover, markets, shops and businesses will remain open after 9pm, said the chief minister.

Earlier in June, former chief minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz had announced that markets across the province would close at 9pm as the government seeks to conserve energy following a power crisis hitting the country.



The timings for the markets, shops, and businesses to shut down were 9pm, marriage halls 10pm, and restaurants 11pm.

The traders were given special exemption on Saturdays and the limitations did not apply to medical stores.

The Sindh government had also announced that markets across the province will shut down at 9pm to save electricity as the country witnesses constant power outages.