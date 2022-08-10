 
pakistan
Wednesday Aug 10 2022
Govt conspired to cause rifts between PTI, army: Imran Khan

Wednesday Aug 10, 2022

PTI chairperson Imran Khan addressing supporters via video link on July 10, 2022. — Instagram/ Imrankhan.pti
PTI chairperson Imran Khan addressing supporters via video link on July 10, 2022. — Instagram/ Imrankhan.pti

PTI chairperson and former prime minister Imran Khan Wednesday said that the coalition government has hatched a plan to create rifts between the PTI and the Pakistan Army.

Addressing his supporters via a video link, the former prime minister said that the incumbent government has "conspired against the biggest party in Pakistan".

"They [government] had issues with the fact that the army and the PTI were on the same page. Even India used to acknowledge that," said Khan. 

He added that Isreal and India were "overjoyed" after his government was overthrown through the regime change conspiracy.  

The PTI leader went on to say that his party exposed the disinformation campaigns against the country. 

"The EU DisinfoLab exposed how India had been plotting against Pakistan, and those in the current government were also part of the disinformation campaign against the country," he alleged.

More to follow.

