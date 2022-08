The Higher Education Commission's (HEC) logo. — Twitter/HEC

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has said that the Cuban government has announced scholarships for Pakistani students in the field of medicine (MBBS).

The Government of Cuba has offered one scholarship slot in the field of medicine (MBBS) for Pakistani/Azad Jummu and Kashmir nationals to study in Cuba, the commission said.

The deadline for receipt of nominations by HEC is fixed as September 12, 2022.



