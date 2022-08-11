Nicola Peltz blames media for flaring up Victoria Beckham feud

Nicola Peltz does not want people to be worried about her tensions with mother-in-law Victoria Beckham.

Speaking to Variety in a recent interview, the Transformers star declares there is no beef between her and the former Spice Girl.

Nicola with her husband Brooklyn revealed why she did not wear a Victoria Beckham designed dress on her wedding.

"I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realised that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress.

"She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started, and then they ran with that".

Meanwhile, Brooklyn insisted things in the fold are fine as he added: "I’ve learned they’re always going to try to write stuff like that.



"They’re always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good."

Speaking of her mental health ordeal earlier, Nicola turned to her Instagram to pen a cryptic post.

"Sometimes I find it hard to show the sad bits of me. Growing up with seven siblings and two very strong parents, made me really tough, they hammered it into me to not let people bring me down or hurt my heart.