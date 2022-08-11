Disabled man beat up, forced to lick feet in India

Disabled man forced to lick feet in Odisha, India. Photo: Screengrab via Twitter

A horrific video has appeared from India's Odisha where a man with a disability is being tortured.

In the video, two men can be seen forcing the poor man to lick the feet of a person. The psychologically disturbing video has angered many social media users who are demanding strict action against the duo.

The police said that the incident had taken place at a drug rehabilitation centre, NDTV reported. The two men were arrested by the police.

The victim can be seen crying in the clip while a man with bare feet stands close to him.

The helpless abuse victim ends up licking the feet of the man with a yellow T-shirt. As he cleans his tongue after the humiliating act, the man with the stick threatens him again and demands that the feet be licked again.



A case has been registered against the two. Mayurbhanj Superintendent of Police also mentioned in his tweet that the incident was a year old.