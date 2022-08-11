'Breaking barriers': Indian woman's words about Pakistani friend win hearts

Image showing Sneha Biswas with her Pakistani counterpart. — Linked/Sneha Biswas

Social media is in love with a friendship between a Pakistani and Indian after the Indian friend posted about her Pakistani classmate.

Two students at the Harvard Business School in the United States have broken many stereotypes associated with the conflict between the neighbouring countries.

Sneha Biswas published a post on LinkedIn where she shared how, as a child, all her knowledge about Pakistan came from books and media which tend to give rise to feelings of rivalry and hatred. She said that she had limited information about Pakistan.

Biswas shared that the duo met on the first day at Harvard and have since developed a close friendship.



Sharing similar backgrounds, the two had many chats about tea and biryani.

"I realised that while pride for your individual nations stand strong, your love for people transcends geographies and boundaries," Biswas wrote.





India and Pakistan have shared bitter relations for many years. Pakistani artists and cricketers are banned in India and Indian movies are banned in Pakistan.

With Pakistan and India's independence days approaching, her post received a lot of love and attention.

Nearly 44,000 people have reacted to the post.

"A beautiful post!!!" said a user.

Another said: "We built walls between each other and thus it's up to us to bring it down."

