 
world
Thursday Aug 11 2022
By
Web Desk

'Breaking barriers': Indian woman's words about Pakistani friend win hearts

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 11, 2022

Image showing Sneha Biswas with her Pakistani counterpart. —  Linked/Sneha Biswas
Image showing Sneha Biswas with her Pakistani counterpart. —  Linked/Sneha Biswas

Social media is in love with a friendship between a Pakistani and Indian after the Indian friend posted about her Pakistani classmate.

Two students at the Harvard Business School in the United States have broken many stereotypes associated with the conflict between the neighbouring countries. 

Sneha Biswas published a post on LinkedIn where she shared how, as a child, all her knowledge about Pakistan came from books and media which tend to give rise to feelings of rivalry and hatred. She said that she had limited information about Pakistan.

Related items

Biswas shared that the duo met on the first day at Harvard and have since developed a close friendship.

Sharing similar backgrounds, the two had many chats about tea and biryani.

"I realised that while pride for your individual nations stand strong, your love for people transcends geographies and boundaries," Biswas wrote.


India and Pakistan have shared bitter relations for many years. Pakistani artists and cricketers are banned in India and Indian movies are banned in Pakistan.

With Pakistan and India's independence days approaching, her post received a lot of love and attention. 

Nearly 44,000 people have reacted to the post. 

"A beautiful post!!!" said a user.

Another said: "We built walls between each other and thus it's up to us to bring it down."

More From World:

Court stops FIA from probing Asad Qaiser in prohibited funding case

Court stops FIA from probing Asad Qaiser in prohibited funding case
Dozens in China infected with Langya virus found in shrews

Dozens in China infected with Langya virus found in shrews
Fawad Chaudhry censures govt for 'new episode of barbarism'

Fawad Chaudhry censures govt for 'new episode of barbarism'
Satellite imagery shows Antarctic ice shelf crumbling faster than expected

Satellite imagery shows Antarctic ice shelf crumbling faster than expected
Fawad Chaudhry suggests sending Marriyum Aurangzeb to 'Candy Crush championship'

Fawad Chaudhry suggests sending Marriyum Aurangzeb to 'Candy Crush championship'
Two Malakand terror incidents set alarm bells ringing

Two Malakand terror incidents set alarm bells ringing
SHC orders govt to fix Panadol's price within a month

SHC orders govt to fix Panadol's price within a month
San Francisco metro system gets 'bird of prey' to shoo pigeons away

San Francisco metro system gets 'bird of prey' to shoo pigeons away
Taiwan holds military drill after China repeats threats

Taiwan holds military drill after China repeats threats
Chinese national safely rescued from Arabian Sea near Karachi

Chinese national safely rescued from Arabian Sea near Karachi
Islamabad Police arrest wife of Shahbaz Gill’s driver

Islamabad Police arrest wife of Shahbaz Gill’s driver
'We have never really shown Partition in Hollywood': Sharmeen Obaid on Ms Marvel

'We have never really shown Partition in Hollywood': Sharmeen Obaid on Ms Marvel

Latest

view all