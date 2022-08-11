Pakistan Navy saves 9 Indian crew members after ship drowns

Pakistan Navy officials hand over the body of the dead Indian citizen to the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency in Karachi. — DGPR Navy

One out of 10 crew members dies.

Pakistan Navy recovers body.

Incident takes place near Gwadar.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Navy saved nine Indian crew members whose ship drowned in the Arabian sea near Gwadar, Director-General Public Relations (Navy) said Thursday.

The incident took place on August 9 (Tuesday) when an Indian sailing vessel "Jamna Sagar" sunk with 10 crew members onboard, according to the statement.

As the ship was sinking, the navy responded to a distress call and the Pakistan Maritime Information Centre requested a nearby merchant ship "MT KRUIBEKE" to provide necessary assistance to the stranded crew of the drowning sailing vessel.

"The merchant ship eventually recovered nine crew members and continued voyage to its next port Dubai and onward disembarked the crew," the statement said.



Pakistan Navy rescuing an Indian sailing vessel "Jamna Sagar" sunk in the Arabian sea near Gwadar. — DGPR Navy

At the same time, one Pakistan Navy ship, along with two helicopters, also reached the area and located the dead body of one crew member who was earlier missing at the time of the drowning of the sailing vessel.

The body was recovered and handed over to Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) authorities for further proceedings.