Thursday Aug 11 2022
Man kills wife on wedding night, stuffs body in suitcase

Thursday Aug 11, 2022

Image showing a police tape against the background of a police vehicle. — AFP/ File
A man who killed his wife a few hours after they got married and stuffed the body in a suitcase has recently been found guilty of the murder.

According to Stoke on Trent Live, the body of Dawn Walker, 52, was found stuffed in a suitcase four days after she wedded Thomas Nutt in October last year.

The incident happened in the couple's West Yorkshire home, and per the article, Nutt had temporarily put the body in a cupboard before transferring it into a suitcase.

The case was heard at the Bradford Crown Court where Nutt admitted to killing his wife. He said, "he did not intend to cause her really serious harm at the time at which he killed her". 

However, on Wednesday, the jury found him guilty of murder after three hours of deliberation.

According to the prosecutor, a post-mortem report of Walker's body showed that she had suffered "significant neck injuries which indicated there had been a forceful application of pressure to her neck".

Following the trial, Nutt will be sentenced on August 19. Judge Jonathan Rose told him he would "face a life sentence, with a minimum term to be set on that date."

