Thursday Aug 11 2022
‘Insistent’ Meghan Markle ‘refused to conform to Firm’: report

Thursday Aug 11, 2022

Royal experts reject Meghan Markle’s claim she was given no classes on royal etiquette and claim she ‘refused to conform’ to the rules of the Firm.

Royal biographer and author Tom Bower made this observation against the Duchess of Sussex.

he pointed out how when “Hussey and other close companions of the Queen visited Meghan in Nottingham Cottage to offer help and advice.”

According to Express, they demanded she “join their society with unquestioned loyalty to the Crown.”

However, it was evident that Meghan was “insistent that she would not allow Buckingham Palace to shape her.”

However, the Duchess of Sussex alleged that the Firm offered no such ‘personal classes’. In her chat with Oprah she claimed, “Unlike what you see in the movies, there’s no class on how to speak, how to cross your legs, how to be royal.”

“There was none of that training that might exist for other members of the family. That was not something that was offered to me. I’m sorry, but even down to, like, the National Anthem.”

“No one thought to say, 'Oh, you’re American. You’re not gonna know that'. That’s me, late at night, googling, I don’t want to embarrass them.”

