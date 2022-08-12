Imran should be disqualified, says Shahid Khaqan

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says Imran Khan should be disqualified.

Says his crime is far grimmer in comparison with that of Nawaz Sharif who was disqualified for just not taking a salary from his son's company.

Says he fully supports the arrest of Shahbaz Gill who broke the national law.

Former prime minister and senior vice president of the PML-N Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has sought the disqualification of PTI Chairperson Imran Khan for life.



Speaking on Geo News programme 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath' on Thursday, Abbasi said he personally does not support the disqualification of any politician.

"However, Imran Khan took illegal foreign funding worth Rs150 crores, submitted fake affidavits and violated election laws," Abbasi said.

"If [PML-N supremo] Nawaz Sharif can be disqualified for merely not taking a salary from his son, [why can't Imran be disqualified?]" The PML-N leader argued that Imran Khan's crime is by far bigger hence, the law should move into action.



Replying to a query, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the police was wrong to a arrest a woman. "I expect [Federal Interior Minister] Rana Sanaullah to take notice of the incident and dispose of the issue by arranging a bail for the woman," he noted.

On August 11, the Islamabad police took the wife of Shahbaz Gill’s driver in custody after they raided the latter's residence to recover the PTI leader’s mobile phone for investigation in the sedition case.

According to the police, when they raided the house of Gill’s assistant Izhar, he was not there, however, they took his wife and a relative into custody.

Commenting on the proceedings of the meetings held under Imran Khan as the PM, the PML-N minister said he [Imran] used to discuss for four hours in the meetings who should be arrested and who should be put on the Exit Control List.

"The PTI and Imran Khan are minting lies ever since this political party came into being," he said.

Unlike Imran Khan, the coalition government, he continued, is trying to put the country's economy back on track. "In the government's meetings, no action aimed at anyone's victimisation was ever discussed," he said.

"The joint opposition came into power through a no-confidence motion and it will complete its term till August 17 [next year]. Later, elections will be held within the next 60 days. If Imran Khan does not accept it, his acceptance is not necessary altogether," he said.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also supported the arrest of Imran Khan's aide Shahbaz Gill, who according to him, spoke in violation of the national law. "It was incumbent upon the state to lodge a case against the person who breaks the Constitution and national law and tries to create divisions in institutions particularly the armed forces of Pakistan."