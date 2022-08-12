 
health
Friday Aug 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Pakistan reports highest COVID-19 deaths in over 5 months

COVID-19 patient being treated in a hospital in Punjab. — AFP/File
  • As many as 11 people succumb to COVID-19 overnight.
  • Country's COVID-19 positivity ratio also witnessed a slight rise.
  • 1,068 patients suffering from coronavirus recover in last 24 hours.

Pakistan saw a sudden surge in the daily COVID-19 death count as 11 more people succumbed to the virus overnight, National Institute of Health, Islamabad's (NIH) data showed Friday morning.

The last time coronavirus death toll rose this high was on March 3.


Meanwhile, the country's COVID-19 positivity ratio also witnessed a slight rise as 624 new infections were detected during the last 24 hours.

The new cases took the positivity rate to 3.83% and the number of total COVID-19 cases surfaced so far to 1,561,579. Meanwhile, 1,068 patients suffering from coronavirus recovered as well.

After the new deaths and recoveries, Pakistan's active case count moved to 9,256.

