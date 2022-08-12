Sam Asghari wins hearts on internet for praising Britney Spears' parenting skills

Sam Asghari has won immense praise from fans for showering love and support to wife Britney Spears amid her ex-Kevin Federline's awful claims.

The Can You Keep A Secret actor, 28, who tied the knot with the music queen earlier this year, publicly defended the Toxic singer and broke his silence regarding Federline's decision to share old footage of Spears arguing with her two sons.

Praising his wife’s parental skills, Asghari said that he hopes the pop star will discipline their "future children" in a similar manner should they "act up."

Asghari’s comment comes after the Gimme More singer’s attorney released a statement about Federline’s recent claims.

On Wednesday, Federline, 44, shared footage of ex-wife arguing with their sons on Instagram. The now-deleted video clip - filmed and shared without Spears’ consent - comes after the global icon claimed her teenage sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, had acted "hateful" towards her when they visited.