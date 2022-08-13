Britney Spears sons 'upset' over Sam Asghari avoiding her 'mental issues'

Britney Spears' ex-husband, Kevin Federline, is worried about her mental health.

Federline, who shares two sons with the pop star, declares he sat in to spill the relationship dynamic of his kids with the 40-year-old because he is 'worried' about her trauma.

“Kevin did the interview because he and the boys are upset. They worry that everyone is completely ignoring the fact that Britney is [battling mental issues], which is not a secret,” a source tells Page Six. The songstress is currently married to Sam Asghari.

Responding to the comment, a source close to Spears branded the attempt “pathetic and inexcusable.”



Federline humiliated his ex-wife on Instagram after posting an old video of her arguing with her sons on Instagram.

“I can not sit back and let my sons be accused in this way after what they’ve been through. As much as it hurts us, we decided as a family to post these videos. This isn’t even the worst of it. The lies have to stop. I hope our kids grow up to be better than this," he captioned alongside the since-deleted video.



Federline also declared his kids have no desire to meet their mother for the time being.