Prince Harry, Meghan Markle still have plenty to learn in bid for 'independence'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not achieved the target they had in their minds before starting a new life in the US.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 and moved to California to live a life of their choice. In the beginning, the couple signed multi-million dollar deals with streaming giants and launched some new initiatives, with an aim to protect their future and stay in the limelight without the support of royal fmily.

But, the couple could not succeed to win American as they overused the royal card, according to some royal commentators.

They even tried to capture attention with their high-profile interviews and appearance at some big public events. But, Harry and Meghan are still scrambling for a persona in bid to create US brand.

Eric Schiffer said Harry provides the “DNA” for a successful global brand, but the couple still have plenty to learn in their bid for independence.

"They've been very creative in how they've gone out to build this brand in ways in which there really hasn't been a clear roadmap, unless you've got the full power of the overall authority," the commentator added.



Prince Harry's upcoming memoir has already created a hype among the people. The book, expected to be on shelves ahead of the Thanksgiving and Christmas shopping rush in the United States, could make or break his relationship with the royal family.