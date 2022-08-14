 
Sunday Aug 14 2022
Independence Day: Pakistan reveals commemorative Rs75 note

Sunday Aug 14, 2022

The new Rs75 note revealed by SBP. — Twitter

Pakistan has unveiled the design of a commemorative note of Rs75 to mark the nation's 75th Independence Day.

In a tweet, the State Bank of Pakistan revealed the layout of the new currency note. 

It is imprinted with the portraits of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah, Sir Syed Ahmed Khan and Allama Iqbal, unlike the other currency notes which only have the picture of the Quaid.

"The note has portraits of Quaid-i-Azam, Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, Allama Iqbal and Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah to recognize and acknowledge their contribution in Pakistan movement. The picture of Markhor on the note’s reverse highlights our focus on environmental sustainability," the tweet stated.

The note will be available for public issuance from September 30, 2022.

