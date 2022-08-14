 
pakistan
Sunday Aug 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Child melts PM Shehbaz Sharif's heart during Independence Day ceremony

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 14, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauds a kid at the Pakistan Sweet Home. — Screengrab via Twitter
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauds a kid at the Pakistan Sweet Home. — Screengrab via Twitter 

The nation is celebrating the diamond jubilee of its independence with traditional zeal and fervour across Pakistan. 

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chose to celebrate the occasion with the orphans of the Pakistan Sweet Home in Islamabad.

Like all celebrations, PM Shehbaz cut a cake to celebrate the birth of the country along with the children at the facility.

After cutting the cake, the premier offered a piece of cake to the kids around him. However, during this time, something happened that melted everyone’s heart at the ceremony.

Related items

A video shared by PM Office on Twitter showed PM Shehbaz offering a cake to a child. But Rather than eating the cake, the kid — as seen in the video — offered the cake to PM Shehbaz.

The “caring” moment of the kid was lauded by everyone around.

“This kid must have seen my picture,” said PM Shehbaz after eating the cake.

After her heartwarming gesture, the PM once again offered the cake to the child which she gladly accepted.

More From Pakistan:

Did Faisal Javed perform famous Turkish ice-cream trick with Imran Khan?

Did Faisal Javed perform famous Turkish ice-cream trick with Imran Khan?
Two soldiers embrace martyrdom in Balochistan terrorist attack: ISPR

Two soldiers embrace martyrdom in Balochistan terrorist attack: ISPR
Independence Day: Pakistan reveals commemorative Rs75 note

Independence Day: Pakistan reveals commemorative Rs75 note
35 citizens sustain bullet wounds amid Independence Day celebrations in Karachi

35 citizens sustain bullet wounds amid Independence Day celebrations in Karachi
Two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in Dir blast: ISPR

Two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in Dir blast: ISPR
After 68 years, Pakistan unveils re-recorded national anthem

After 68 years, Pakistan unveils re-recorded national anthem
Weekly currency update: Rupee likely to continue winning streak on IMF optimism

Weekly currency update: Rupee likely to continue winning streak on IMF optimism
Four killed as rains lash Karachi

Four killed as rains lash Karachi
Pakistan celebrates diamond jubilee of independence with zeal, fervour

Pakistan celebrates diamond jubilee of independence with zeal, fervour
First in Pakistan: Imran Khan files nomination papers for nine NA constituencies

First in Pakistan: Imran Khan files nomination papers for nine NA constituencies

Google marks Pakistan's Independence Day with Frere Hall doodle

Google marks Pakistan's Independence Day with Frere Hall doodle
'Grossly exaggerated, misleading,' ISPR says on reported presence of TTP militants in Swat

'Grossly exaggerated, misleading,' ISPR says on reported presence of TTP militants in Swat

Latest

view all