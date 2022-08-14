Child melts PM Shehbaz Sharif's heart during Independence Day ceremony

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauds a kid at the Pakistan Sweet Home. — Screengrab via Twitter

The nation is celebrating the diamond jubilee of its independence with traditional zeal and fervour across Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chose to celebrate the occasion with the orphans of the Pakistan Sweet Home in Islamabad.



Like all celebrations, PM Shehbaz cut a cake to celebrate the birth of the country along with the children at the facility.

After cutting the cake, the premier offered a piece of cake to the kids around him. However, during this time, something happened that melted everyone’s heart at the ceremony.

A video shared by PM Office on Twitter showed PM Shehbaz offering a cake to a child. But Rather than eating the cake, the kid — as seen in the video — offered the cake to PM Shehbaz.



The “caring” moment of the kid was lauded by everyone around.

“This kid must have seen my picture,” said PM Shehbaz after eating the cake.

After her heartwarming gesture, the PM once again offered the cake to the child which she gladly accepted.