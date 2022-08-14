 
sports
Hamza Khan qualifies for semi-final of World Junior Squash Championship

Pakistan’s Hamza Khan has qualified for the semi-final of the World Junior Squash Championship being played in Nancy, France.

Top seed Hamza defeated Egypt’s Mohammed Nasser in a nail-biting encounter that lasted for more than an hour.

Hamza won the first game 11-3 but went down in the next two 5-11 and 9-11 before making a comeback to win the final two games with scores of 11-5 and 11-7.

Hamza won the match with scores of 11-3, 5-11, 9-11, 11-5 and 11-7 in 1 hour and three minutes.

He will play England’s Finnlay Withington in the semi-final on tomorrow (Monday).

The 16-year-old is considered to be Pakistan’s fastest emerging squash player and has displayed great potential since his debut.

In January 2020, Hamza won the U1-5 title in British Junior Squash Championship which was followed by his win in US Juniors.

