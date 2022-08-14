 
sports
Sunday Aug 14 2022
By
Faizan Lakhani

Pakistani men’s football team may return to pitch soon

By
Faizan Lakhani

Sunday Aug 14, 2022

Pakistani football team players pose for a photo before a match. — Reporter
Pakistani football team players pose for a photo before a match. — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan’s men’s football team may finally get some international matches as the governing body of the game has started discussions about the option with multiple Asian countries to organise friendlies in Islamabad next month.

According to a source, the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) is eyeing to organise these matches during the FIFA window available between September 21-27.

Pakistan’s men’s national team last played an international game in June 2019 against Cambodia and since then troubles at PFF corridors and FIFA suspension has kept Pakistani players deprived of international action.

But the wait may now end very soon.

Related items

PFF's normalisation committee, according to a source, has established contacts with Laos, Afghanistan, and the Maldives to organise international friendlies in Islamabad in September.

The source added that once the tour is confirmed, the PFF-NC will work to re-organise the national team by holding trials to test players' skills and fitness levels.

Earlier, the PFF had resumed activities for women footballers by entering them into the SAFF championship, which is set to be played in Nepal next month.

More From Sports:

Usman Chand on cusp of qualifiying for final of Skeet Shooting in Islamic Solidarity Games

Usman Chand on cusp of qualifiying for final of Skeet Shooting in Islamic Solidarity Games
Hamza Khan qualifies for semi-final of World Junior Squash Championship

Hamza Khan qualifies for semi-final of World Junior Squash Championship
Pak vs NED: Netherlands squad for Pakistan ODI series announced

Pak vs NED: Netherlands squad for Pakistan ODI series announced
Babar Azam, other key players ask PCB to amend central contracts: report

Babar Azam, other key players ask PCB to amend central contracts: report
Islamic Solidarity Games: Jahanara improves own national record in 800m swimming

Islamic Solidarity Games: Jahanara improves own national record in 800m swimming
Fatima Hussain feels Arshad Nadeem’s success can change athletes' fortune

Fatima Hussain feels Arshad Nadeem’s success can change athletes' fortune
Arshad Nadeem, Nooh Dastagir Butt to receive Pride of Performance

Arshad Nadeem, Nooh Dastagir Butt to receive Pride of Performance
Pakistanis deprived of records after technical error at Islamic Solidarity Games

Pakistanis deprived of records after technical error at Islamic Solidarity Games
Shakib named Bangladesh T20 captain for Asia Cup, World Cup

Shakib named Bangladesh T20 captain for Asia Cup, World Cup
'Make it happen': Babar Azam works out ahead of Netherlands series

'Make it happen': Babar Azam works out ahead of Netherlands series
Ross Taylor claims IPL franchise owner 'slapped' him for getting out on duck

Ross Taylor claims IPL franchise owner 'slapped' him for getting out on duck
City Corporation pays tribute to former England cricketer Sajid Mahmood

City Corporation pays tribute to former England cricketer Sajid Mahmood

Latest

view all