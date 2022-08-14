Pakistani men’s football team may return to pitch soon

Pakistani football team players pose for a photo before a match. — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan’s men’s football team may finally get some international matches as the governing body of the game has started discussions about the option with multiple Asian countries to organise friendlies in Islamabad next month.



According to a source, the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) is eyeing to organise these matches during the FIFA window available between September 21-27.

Pakistan’s men’s national team last played an international game in June 2019 against Cambodia and since then troubles at PFF corridors and FIFA suspension has kept Pakistani players deprived of international action.

But the wait may now end very soon.

PFF's normalisation committee, according to a source, has established contacts with Laos, Afghanistan, and the Maldives to organise international friendlies in Islamabad in September.



The source added that once the tour is confirmed, the PFF-NC will work to re-organise the national team by holding trials to test players' skills and fitness levels.

Earlier, the PFF had resumed activities for women footballers by entering them into the SAFF championship, which is set to be played in Nepal next month.