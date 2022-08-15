In pictures: Pakistan lights up in flag colours to celebrate Independence Day

Pakistani nation marks diamond jubilee of its independence after completion of 75 years on August 14, 2022

By
Web Desk

Updated Monday Aug 15 2022

Pakistanis celebrated on Sunday the diamond jubilee of the country's independence after completion of 75 years on August 14, 2022 since independence from British rule in 1947. 

Several flag raising ceremonies, fireworks and other celebrations were held across the country with traditional zeal and fervour after the day dawned with a 31-one gun salute in the federal capital and 21-one gun salute in the provincial headquarters.

Here is a look at the celebrations:

The fireworks

Youth holds lit fireworks during celebrations for Pakistan´s 75th anniversary on Independence Day. — AFP
Youth holds lit fireworks during celebrations for Pakistan´s 75th anniversary on Independence Day. — AFP

People watch beautiful fireworks amid celebrations. — Online
People watch beautiful fireworks amid celebrations. — Online

Youth holds lit fireworks during celebrations for Pakistan´s 75th anniversary on Independence Day. — AFP
Youth holds lit fireworks during celebrations for Pakistan´s 75th anniversary on Independence Day. — AFP
People watch beautiful fireworks amid celebrations. — AFP
People watch beautiful fireworks amid celebrations. — AFP
People watch beautiful fireworks amid celebrations. — AFP
People watch beautiful fireworks amid celebrations. — AFP

All lit up in green and white:

State Bank of Pakistan building in Multan illuminated with green and white lights. — APP
State Bank of Pakistan building in Multan illuminated with green and white lights. — APP
Lahores Railway Station illuminated with lights. — APP
Lahore's Railway Station illuminated with lights. — APP
Buildings in the red zone of Islamabad illuminated with green and white lights. — NNI
Buildings in the red zone of Islamabad illuminated with green and white lights. — NNI
Supreme Court of Pakistan illuminated with green and white lights— NNI
Supreme Court of Pakistan illuminated with green and white lights— NNI
Buildings illuminated with green and white lights. — NNI
Buildings illuminated with green and white lights. — NNI

The enthusiasts 

An enthusiast wearing a green and white mask waves Pakistans flag at a ceremony. — AFP
An enthusiast wearing a green and white mask waves Pakistan's flag at a ceremony. — AFP
Children enjoy a camel ride on Independence Day. — Online
Children enjoy a camel ride on Independence Day. — Online
Green flags flutter with wind at a stall. — PPI
Green flags flutter with wind at a stall. — PPI
Man waves flag on a beach. — Online
Man waves flag on a beach. — Online
A car is entirely covered with green and white chamak patti— PPI
A car is entirely covered with green and white chamak patti— PPI
A child selects independence day themed items from a stall. — INP
A child selects independence day themed items from a stall. — INP
Children pop out of a cars sun roof with flags and horns.— PPI
Children pop out of a car's sun roof with flags and horns.— PPI

Other celebrations

School children along with their teachers waving Pakistan flag to celebrate 75th Independence Day at Mazar-e-Quaid. — APP
School children along with their teachers waving Pakistan flag to celebrate 75th Independence Day at Mazar-e-Quaid. — APP

Pakistani Rangers (in black) and Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers take part in the Beating the Retreat ceremony during the Pakistans 75th Independence Day celebrations at the Pakistan-India Wagah border post. — AFP
Pakistani Rangers (in black) and Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers take part in the Beating the Retreat ceremony during the Pakistan's 75th Independence Day celebrations at the Pakistan-India Wagah border post. — AFP

Dancers perform during a celebration. — APP
Dancers perform during a celebration. — APP

People hold large sized national flag to at a ceremony. — Online
People hold large sized national flag to at a ceremony. — Online
Children sing national songs during a celebration. — Online
Children sing national songs during a celebration. — Online
Men listen to the speaker at a celebration ceremony— APP
Men listen to the speaker at a celebration ceremony— APP