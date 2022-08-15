In pictures: Pakistan lights up in flag colours to celebrate Independence Day

Pakistani nation marks diamond jubilee of its independence after completion of 75 years on August 14, 2022

Pakistanis celebrated on Sunday the diamond jubilee of the country's independence after completion of 75 years on August 14, 2022 since independence from British rule in 1947.



Several flag raising ceremonies, fireworks and other celebrations were held across the country with traditional zeal and fervour after the day dawned with a 31-one gun salute in the federal capital and 21-one gun salute in the provincial headquarters.

Here is a look at the celebrations:

The fireworks

Youth holds lit fireworks during celebrations for Pakistan´s 75th anniversary on Independence Day. — AFP

People watch beautiful fireworks amid celebrations. — Online

People watch beautiful fireworks amid celebrations. — AFP

All lit up in green and white:



State Bank of Pakistan building in Multan illuminated with green and white lights. — APP

Lahore's Railway Station illuminated with lights. — APP Buildings in the red zone of Islamabad illuminated with green and white lights. — NNI

Supreme Court of Pakistan illuminated with green and white lights— NNI

Buildings illuminated with green and white lights. — NNI

The enthusiasts



An enthusiast wearing a green and white mask waves Pakistan's flag at a ceremony. — AFP

Children enjoy a camel ride on Independence Day. — Online

Green flags flutter with wind at a stall. — PPI

Man waves flag on a beach. — Online

A car is entirely covered with green and white chamak patti— PPI

A child selects independence day themed items from a stall. — INP Children pop out of a car's sun roof with flags and horns.— PPI

Other celebrations



School children along with their teachers waving Pakistan flag to celebrate 75th Independence Day at Mazar-e-Quaid. — APP

Pakistani Rangers (in black) and Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers take part in the Beating the Retreat ceremony during the Pakistan's 75th Independence Day celebrations at the Pakistan-India Wagah border post. — AFP

Dancers perform during a celebration. — APP

People hold large sized national flag to at a ceremony. — Online Children sing national songs during a celebration. — Online

Men listen to the speaker at a celebration ceremony— APP



