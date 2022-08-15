In pictures: Pakistan lights up in flag colours to celebrate Independence Day
Pakistani nation marks diamond jubilee of its independence after completion of 75 years on August 14, 2022
By
Web Desk
Updated Monday Aug 15 2022
Pakistanis celebrated on Sunday the diamond jubilee of the country's independence after completion of 75 years on August 14, 2022 since independence from British rule in 1947.
Several flag raising ceremonies, fireworks and other celebrations were held across the country with traditional zeal and fervour after the day dawned with a 31-one gun salute in the federal capital and 21-one gun salute in the provincial headquarters.