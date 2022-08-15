WATCH: Cow hits former Indian minister during rally

Former Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel was hit by a cow suffers from a minor fracture. — Twitter

NEW DELHI: During BJP's "Tiranga Yatra" rally, former Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel was hit by a galloping cow, leading to a minor fracture in the left leg, NDTV quoted the BJP leader as saying.

Patel was leading the rally when the cow rammed into him. According to the former minister, almost 2,000 people participated in the walk. People had covered nearly 70% of the distance when the "cow suddenly came running."

The video shows how, along with Patel, a few others were also thrown to the ground.

Patel can be seen holding India's flag surrounded by many people.



He was taken to a hospital soon where tests revealed a minor fracture in the left leg. The former minister told the local media that the doctors had asked him to rest for 20-25 days.