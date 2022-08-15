 
world
Monday Aug 15 2022
By
Web Desk

WATCH: Cow hits former Indian minister during rally

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 15, 2022

Former Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel was hit by a cow suffers from a minor fracture. — Twitter
Former Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel was hit by a cow suffers from a minor fracture. — Twitter

NEW DELHI: During BJP's "Tiranga Yatra" rally, former Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel was hit by a galloping cow, leading to a minor fracture in the left leg, NDTV quoted the BJP leader as saying.

Patel was leading the rally when the cow rammed into him. According to the former minister, almost 2,000 people participated in the walk. People had covered nearly 70% of the distance when the "cow suddenly came running."

The video shows how, along with Patel, a few others were also thrown to the ground.

Related items

Patel can be seen holding India's flag surrounded by many people. 

He was taken to a hospital soon where tests revealed a minor fracture in the left leg. The former minister told the local media that the doctors had asked him to rest for 20-25 days.

More From World:

Iran says Rushdie and supporters to blame for attack

Iran says Rushdie and supporters to blame for attack
Afghanistan demands India complete unfinished projects

Afghanistan demands India complete unfinished projects
India dismisses four employees in IIOJK for 'anti-national' activities

India dismisses four employees in IIOJK for 'anti-national' activities
Modi says India aims to become developed nation in 25 years

Modi says India aims to become developed nation in 25 years
All systems go in Houston as NASA prepares return to Moon

All systems go in Houston as NASA prepares return to Moon
Salman Rushdie off ventilator and 'road to recovery has begun,' agent says

Salman Rushdie off ventilator and 'road to recovery has begun,' agent says
US congressional delegation arrives in Taiwan on heels of Pelosi visit

US congressional delegation arrives in Taiwan on heels of Pelosi visit
Bride cancels wedding after groom-to-be says no to vegan food options for guests

Bride cancels wedding after groom-to-be says no to vegan food options for guests
Gunman detained after firing shots in Canberra airport

Gunman detained after firing shots in Canberra airport
EU scolds Taliban after crackdown on women's rally

EU scolds Taliban after crackdown on women's rally
Electrical fire kills 41 in Cairo Coptic church

Electrical fire kills 41 in Cairo Coptic church
Seven hurt in gun attack on Jewish worshippers' bus in Jerusalem

Seven hurt in gun attack on Jewish worshippers' bus in Jerusalem

Latest

view all