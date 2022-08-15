 
world
Monday Aug 15 2022
By
Reuters

Scotland's police investigate threat made to JK Rowling after Rushdie tweet

By
Reuters

Monday Aug 15, 2022

Writer J.K. Rowling attends the British premiere of Fantastic Beasts: November 13, 2018. REUTERS
Writer J.K. Rowling attends the British premiere of 'Fantastic Beasts: November 13, 2018. REUTERS
  • Scotland's police say they are investigating a report of an "online threat to author JK Rowling.
  • Harry Potter creator says she felt "very sick."
  • Rowling had condemned the stabbing of Salman Rushdie.

LONDON: Scotland's police said on Sunday they are investigating a report of an "online threat" made to the author JK Rowling after she tweeted her condemnation of the stabbing of Salman Rushdie.

The Harry Potter creator said she felt "very sick" after hearing the news and hoped the novelist would "be OK".

Related items

In response, a user said, "don't worry you are next."

Rowling responded to the threatening tweet by saying, "To all sending supportive messages: thank you. The police are involved (they were already involved on other threats)."

A spokeswoman for Scotland's police said: "We have received a report of an online threat being made and officers are carrying out enquiries."

Rushdie, 75, was set to deliver a lecture on artistic freedom on Friday in western New York when a man rushed the stage and stabbed the Indian-born writer, who has lived with a bounty on his head since his 1988 novel "The Satanic Verses" prompted Iran to urge Muslims to kill him.

Following hours of surgery, Rushdie was on a ventilator and unable to speak as of Friday evening. The novelist was likely to lose an eye and had nerve damage in his arm and wounds to his liver.

The accused attacker, 24-year-old Hadi Matar of Fairview, New Jersey, pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder and assault at a court appearance on Saturday.

Rowling has in the past been criticised by trans activists who have accused her of transphobia.

More From World:

Split families still suffer after 75 years of India-Pakistan partition

Split families still suffer after 75 years of India-Pakistan partition
Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept 1 as lockdown fears persist

Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept 1 as lockdown fears persist
China conducts fresh drills around Taiwan as US lawmakers visit

China conducts fresh drills around Taiwan as US lawmakers visit
Iran says Rushdie and supporters to blame for attack

Iran says Rushdie and supporters to blame for attack
Afghanistan demands India complete unfinished projects

Afghanistan demands India complete unfinished projects
Man in India arrested for hoisting Pakistan flag at his house

Man in India arrested for hoisting Pakistan flag at his house
India dismisses four employees in IIOJK for 'anti-national' activities

India dismisses four employees in IIOJK for 'anti-national' activities
WATCH: Cow hits former Indian minister during rally

WATCH: Cow hits former Indian minister during rally
Modi says India aims to become developed nation in 25 years

Modi says India aims to become developed nation in 25 years
All systems go in Houston as NASA prepares return to Moon

All systems go in Houston as NASA prepares return to Moon
Salman Rushdie off ventilator and 'road to recovery has begun,' agent says

Salman Rushdie off ventilator and 'road to recovery has begun,' agent says
US congressional delegation arrives in Taiwan on heels of Pelosi visit

US congressional delegation arrives in Taiwan on heels of Pelosi visit

Latest

view all