Bondi shooting families demand national probe into Australia's 'rise in antisemitism'

The Sydney Opera House is illuminated with candlelights in Sydney on Dec 21, 2025, as part of a national day of reflection honouring the victims of the Bondi Beach terrorist attack. — AFP

Albanese backs NSW-led commission, resists federal probe.

Minister warns national inquiry could amplify worst voices.

Families call federal response not nearly enough.

SYDNEY: Families of victims killed in the Bondi Beach mass shooting called Monday for an independent national inquiry into antisemitism in Australia and alleged failures in policing, intelligence and policy, they say, enabled the attack.

Father and son Sajid and Naveed Akram are accused of targeting a Hanukkah event on Sydney's Bondi Beach on December 14, killing 15 people and wounding dozens in what authorities have described as an antisemitic terrorist attack.

Seventeen families, in an open letter to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, urged him to "immediately establish a Commonwealth Royal Commission into the rapid rise of antisemitism in Australia" and examine "law enforcement, intelligence, and policy failures that led to the Bondi Beach massacre".

"We demand answers and solutions," the families wrote.

"We need to know why clear warning signs were ignored, how antisemitic hatred and extremism were allowed to dangerously grow unchecked, and what changes must be made to protect all Australians going forward."

Albanese has resisted calls for a federal inquiry, citing a need for urgent action rather than waiting "years for answers".

"We need to get on with any changes that are required," he told reporters Monday.

"I have nothing except sympathy for those families. My job, as prime minister, is to look at how we build unity, how we build social cohesion, how we do what the nation needs at what is a very difficult time."

Albanese said last week that a New South Wales-led royal commission — where the shooting occurred — would suffice and promised full support.

Canberra has flagged a suite of reforms to gun ownership and hate speech laws, as well as an inquiry into police and intelligence services.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke warned Monday that a national royal commission could give "some of the worst statements and worst voices" a platform to relive "the worst examples of antisemitism over the last two years", which he said was not in the interest of unity or national security.

But the families of those killed at Bondi Beach said the federal government's response is "not nearly enough".

"We have lost parents, spouses, children, and grandparents. Our loved ones were celebrating Chanukah at Bondi Beach, a festival of light and joy, in an iconic public space that should have been safe," the letter said.

"You owe us answers. You owe us accountability. And you owe Australians the truth."

The families said the rise of antisemitism was a "national crisis", adding the "threat was not going away".

"We need strong action now. We need leadership now. You cannot bring back our loved ones. But with a well-led Commonwealth Royal Commission and strong action, you may be able to save many more."

One of the gunmen, Sajid Akram, 50, was shot and killed by police during the attack. An Indian national, he entered Australia on a visa in 1998.

His 24-year-old son Naveed, an Australian-born citizen, remains in custody facing multiple charges, including terrorism and 15 murders, as well as committing a "terrorist act" and planting a bomb with intent to harm.