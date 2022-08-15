Britney Spears ‘relieved’ on ex-hubby’s jail sentence but thinks it’s not ‘long enough’

Britney Spears is reportedly relieved after her ex-husband Jason Alexander was convicted of aggravated trespass and battery for crashing her wedding with Sam Asghari.

The singer’s former husband live-streamed himself on the day of her nuptials while entering the premises of her home in June this year.

Alexander has been sentenced to 128 days in jail and a criminal protective order is issued which prohibits him from coming within 100 yards of Spears and her security guard, Richard Eubeler.

An insider told Hollywood Life, “After having one of the most difficult weeks of her life, Britney is relieved that Jason was found guilty for what he did on her wedding day.”

“Britney does not think that Jason ’s sentence is long enough for what he did, but she and Sam believe that justice has been served,” the insider added.

“She feels safe knowing that Jason is behind bars for now and she believes that the three-year restraining order she was granted against him is sufficient,” the source continued.

“Britney is so grateful to the law enforcement for handling it the way that they did that day,” the source noted while adding that the Toxic singer was not happy with the fact that Alexander was able to get onto her property at all.

“Britney fired her security that was on duty that day and replaced them with top-notch security,” the insider revealed.

The singer and her new husband moved into a new house worth $12 million in Calabasas, Calif, and the source said that her new home “is so much safer as is because her community is heavily patrolled.”

“And for Sam, who reassured her that he would never let anything happen to her. In hindsight, the entire situation was terrifying,” the insider added.