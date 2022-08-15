 
SDSports desk

Pakistani athletes to partake in BETARD World Squash Master

SDSports desk

Representational image of squash players. — worldsquash.org
A six-member strong Pakistani contingent with three top-seeded players is all set for the BETARD World Squash Federation World Masters Championship being held in Wroclaw, Poland, from August 21-27.

The championships are divided into ten age-based categories — over 35, over 40, over 45, over 50, over 55, over 60, over 65, over 70, over 75 and over 80. Each category has a men’s and women’s slate.

Over 650 players from 50-plus countries will descend on the world’s largest squash club for a week of thrilling squash. The competitions will be held at the Hasta La Vista Squash club, which boasts 33 certified competition squash courts.

Three players from the Pakistani contingent have received nods from the World Squash Federation Masters Commission seeding panel. Karamatullah Khan and Shahroze Khan are seeded in the top 8 in their respective events. Jahangir Khan (Jr) is seeded in the top 16 in his event.

Karamatullah Khan has won several squash tournaments, most recently the 2022 US National Squash Championship. Cavish Farrukh hails from Karachi and calls Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex his second home.

Khan (Jr) is also based in Karachi. Farrukh and Khan (Jr) competed in the 4th Asian Squash Masters in Hong Kong in 2019 where Jahangir achieved a third-place finish.

Ahmar Abbas is an amateur squash player currently number 325 and 215 in the US Squash and European Squash Federation Men’s 50+ ranking, respectively.

Fahim Gul will participate in age group 35-39, Karamatullah Khan in 35-39, Cavish Farrukh 40-44, Shahroze Khan 40-44, Jahangir Khan (Jr) 45-49, and Ahmar Abbas 50-54.

