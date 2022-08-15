Kate and William’s new home not big enough for live-in nanny

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children are gearing up to embrace a massive change in their lifestyle as the Cambridge kids will be living without their nanny in Windsor cottage.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are reportedly moving into the four-bedroom cottage from their Kensington home to be closer to the Queen.

According to The Telegraph, the cottage is not big enough to accommodate Ms Maria Borrallo – nanny of Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four.

The outlet reported that the nanny and other staff including a housekeeper and a chef will be residing somewhere else.

Ms Borrallo has been looking after Kate and William’s kids since 2014 when their first-born was just eight months old.

A source told The Sun: "Kate and William were very keen for a modest home to start their new lives in Windsor.

"Adelaide Cottage fits the bill because it is a four-bedroom home and they do not need any more as they have no live-in staff.

"They were adamant they didn’t want anything too showy or anything that needed renovating or extra security so as not to be a burden on the taxpayer."