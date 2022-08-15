 
entertainment
Monday Aug 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky cut casual figures while existing private jet in Los Angeles

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 15, 2022

Music sensation Rihanna and A$AP Rocky cut cute, casual figures as they were spotted exiting their private jet earlier on Sunday after landing safely in sunny Los Angeles.

The Hollywood lovebirds rocked casual fashion, with the Umbrella singer, 34, donning sweats and the rapper, 33, wearing a flannel shirt.

The two welcomed their first child, a baby boy, earlier this year in May, and have yet to publicly reveal the name.

The talented singer kept her look low-key and comfortable, opting to wear a pair of black sweatpants and a black sweatshirt.

The new mom of one added a black baseball cap on top of her long locks to complete her travel ensemble.

Meanwhile, the Everyday rapper also kept his look stylishly casual as he made his way to the awaiting car next to the jet.

Photo credit: DailyMail
Photo credit: DailyMail

He donned a brown, plaid flannel shirt that he left unbuttoned, and wore a white T-shirt underneath.

Photo credit: DailyMail
Photo credit: DailyMail

The new parents appeared to be in high spirits after spending time together in New York City and with their baby boy. 

An insider spilled to Us Weekly that the power couple are adjusting “well” to parenthood and “rarely leave” their baby’s side.


More From Entertainment:

Dwayne Johnson reveals why he ‘fought hard’ to get ‘Black Adam’ a standalone film

Dwayne Johnson reveals why he ‘fought hard’ to get ‘Black Adam’ a standalone film

Shakira, Gerard Pique battling over luxurious private jet following breakup: Report

Shakira, Gerard Pique battling over luxurious private jet following breakup: Report
Prince Harry sparks fresh fears of ‘attacking’ senior royal members

Prince Harry sparks fresh fears of ‘attacking’ senior royal members
Britney Spears all love for hubby Sam Asghari for standing by her amid K-Fed feud

Britney Spears all love for hubby Sam Asghari for standing by her amid K-Fed feud
Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power creator shares ‘number one rule’ behind series adaptation

Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power creator shares ‘number one rule’ behind series adaptation
Chris Hemsworth recalls funny childhood superhero choices, ‘so disappointed’

Chris Hemsworth recalls funny childhood superhero choices, ‘so disappointed’
Kate and William’s new home not big enough for live-in nanny

Kate and William’s new home not big enough for live-in nanny
Amber Heard blames Johnny Depp for ‘letting her take the fall’ for the illegal

Amber Heard blames Johnny Depp for ‘letting her take the fall’ for the illegal
Meghan, Harry warned of ‘further dent’ in popularity amid ‘woke’ message

Meghan, Harry warned of ‘further dent’ in popularity amid ‘woke’ message

Megan Thee Stallion reacts to Dwayne The Rock Johnson’s ‘pet’ comment

Megan Thee Stallion reacts to Dwayne The Rock Johnson’s ‘pet’ comment
Prince Charles drives himself to Sunday church service to join Prince Edward

Prince Charles drives himself to Sunday church service to join Prince Edward
Meghan Markle needs Prince Harry’s ‘DNA’ for future proofing

Meghan Markle needs Prince Harry’s ‘DNA’ for future proofing

Latest

view all